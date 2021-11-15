FW's death calls for reflection

The passing of SA's last white president FW de Klerk marks the end of those from the leadership of SA during the apartheid times. He did start the process of transition to democracy where everyone had a vote, but he also worked for a long time in the apartheid system and didn't seem to really apologise, recognise and refute apartheid as completely as he should have.

It is customary to praise those that pass, and he did start the process, but the full picture is more complex than that. Although apartheid has officially gone, are all the people in SA offered the same opportunities? I think there is more to do.

Rest in peace and I hope that others continue with the journey to full equality in SA.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia