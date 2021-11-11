Political parties must put SA first

I wish all political parties could forget about their individual selfish agendas and focus on saving our country, which by all accounts is on the brink of total collapse.

Those in the ANC who are still fantasising about the best and quickest way to grab the presidency from President Cyril Ramaphosa deserve our sympathy. They are clearly wearing blinkers which prevent them from admitting that the ANC as they knew it is gone for good and can never be recaptured.

It is time to move on; getting fixated on something that can never happen is like chasing shadows. I appeal to all South Africans to put the country first, we owe it to ourselves and future generations.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand