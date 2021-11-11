Government ignored Eskom warnings

Those who insinuate that Andre de Ruyter should resign as Eskom CEO are wrong. They are barking up the wrong tree.

The government should be blamed for load-shedding because it was advised to attend to the issue of Eskom some 13 years ago but ignored the advice. Had the government heeded the advice, we wouldn't be in this mess.

Former president Thabo Mbeki later acknowledged that the government ignored the advice. I have no doubt that government was very much aware that hundreds of villages need to be electrified but failed to upgrade power stations.

Blaming De Ruyter, minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board is misguided. Even if they resigned today, it will not change the situation at Eskom as the entity has been badly mismanaged by radical economic transformation (RET) deployees.

Blaming De Ruyter as he is a white Afrikaner is stupid because he didn't award tenders worth billions of rand to his friends like the Gupta deployees. Blame the government for the mess and not De Ruyter, Gordhan and the board. Some of the people demanding the head of De Ruyter were mum when the Gupta deployees were milking the entity.

It is not only Eskom that has been milked by the Gupta deployees. SAA and Prasa have also been milked big time but RET hyenas, and vultures were singing on top of their voices in public and in private. Two power stations have been built, Medupi and Kusile, but they are not yet 100% functional.

It has been reported that Medupi Unit 4 was badly damaged in a hydrogen explosion which caused a loss of 700MW operating capacity. The cost of repair was estimated at R2bn over two years.

It is surprising that RET supporters demand that De Ruyter resign from his job because he failed to prevent load-shedding as if he is the one who started it. The hole dug by the Gupta associates is too deep and it will take time to fill.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani