Councillors must serve people

They came to us selling dreams of service delivery. They convinced us why we should vote for them. We took their words. We gave them our votes. We vested our trust and hopes in you, candidates.

However, our most important question is: are you going to do as you promised or you are going to do like your predecessors did to us? Do we only mean numbers to you or we are more valuable than that? Does it make you happy to ghost us for the next five years and show up when you need more votes?

This is the message to you, local government councillors. We need water, electricity, proper roads, proper housing and sanitation, the same things you promised. Are you going to see to it that we get them? You are now celebrating by throwing lavish parties, we do not want to be part of such, we want to be part of those having clean running water in their homes.

We do not need mansion houses, we only need something dignified to put our heads under. I may not be a comrade, but I am human like you are, I deserve to be served like I did by voting for you. For how long are we going to "cry" for service while you are idling in your air-conditioned offices?

To all 2021 candidates who made it, please be different and thoughtful, we are not just voters, we are human beings and need proper service delivery. Put people first. Serve us like you promised. It shouldn't be about giving away T-shirts only, give us services also.

Melato Mphahlele, Zebediela