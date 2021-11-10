Time for local government changes

I would like to congratulate all the people who participated in these local government elections. It is encouraging to look at the results. It looks like the ANC is losing ground. It is time to make drastic changes and decisions.

These coalitions should ensure that whoever is appointed as mayor is a person who is familiar with the Municipal Finance Management Act, and should appoint qualified chartered accountants as city managers. If coalition governments would stop the outsourcing of basic municipal services and only outsource scarce or special services, the rot by MMCs will stop.

Coalitions should also appoint people on merit. Coalitions should ensure that all departments recruit and fill all vacant positions timeously. Coalitions should ensure that municipalities are capacitated fully to provide basic services to their respective communities.

Coalitions must ensure representation on all newly established committees as well as oversight committees. Coalitions should ensure transparency in municipalities. Coalitions will have to encourage residents to pay for rates and services.

Coalition governments should stop outsourcing security because municipal facilities are vandalised by these securities who guard them. Local government facillities should be guarded by permanently employed persons and vandalism would be halted.

Collins Pelo, email