Shoplifting must come to an end

By Reader Letter - 10 November 2021 - 10:21
In SA, an average of 170 people get caught shoplifting every day, the writer says.
We know at this time of the year that supermarkets and retailers experience shoplifting a lot. I'll explain what is shoplifting so that people can avoid being involved in such activities.

Shoplifting generally refers to the theft of commodities from a store or place of business. Shoplifting is a type of thievery, which simply means taking the property of someone else without their permission.

In SA, an average of 170 people get caught shoplifting every day. It is not nice as a business owner to lose some of your products due to people who sabotage you intentionally. We have hard workers out there, they built their business from the scratch, while some people just come to steal.

Shoplifters, please stop it. It is totally unfair. In SA generally, for first time shoplifting offenders, the norm is a R1,000-R1,500 fine suspended for three years. If an extra significant offence was committed, such as burglary, the convicted criminal may receive a prison sentence of 4–15 years.

This issue is serious, good people, but it is hardly discussed. A person who is convicted of theft may lose their existing job or be unable to obtain a new job. Shoplifting can have a long-lasting effect on a person's life. Let us educate our loved ones about the consequences of shoplifting.

Sara Dimple Makala, Three Rivers, Sedibeng

