Family values gone to the dogs

We no longer have family these days; we just have people with whom we share surnames.

A family is a family not by blood. A family is a family by love, peace, respect, loyalty and support. Not everyone in your blood family is worth being considered a family member. Your true family member will never be offended by your success.

Your family member will never be jealous of your achievements. Your family member will never get pleasure from seeing you suffering. Your family member will never hide opportunities for you. Some of the people you call family members wish to see you affording not even a glucose biscuit. Some of the people you call family members wish you nothing but failure in life.

These kinds of people are not your family members and they will never be. Take it from me. Do not follow blood. Follow love, peace and support. Do not be controlled by your heart. It will make you love people with intentions to hurt you badly, abuse you and leave you cold hearted. Follow reality. Without love, peace, respect, loyalty and support. There is no family.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo