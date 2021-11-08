Give locals first preference to grow cannabis

Why do governments impose a dumping tax on imports? For the simple reason that their GDP grows and, by extension, to protect citizens against poor quality materials and enhance their living standards. In a similar way, patents are introduced to give grace to inventors so that they may cover their costs of research and development.

Now we all know how the Guptas were allowed to exploit us and capture our state. Need we urge our government to not create fertile ground for corruption by issuing foreign nationals with lucrative licences to grow cannabis?

This subject may have become hackneyed but it is the right thing to do. Give land to the indigenous people to cultivate, package and distribute marijuana as well as manufacture related products. For years, they fought and were arrested for its decriminalisation in their rich agricultural land. Patent it before foreigners can grow and trade in it.

There’s absolutely no need for the Black Farmers Association of SA to petition the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority for a fair share. Before further escalation of conflict, the government must save the situation. Telling it as it is, SA is a drug den and I foresee us frequently counting dead bodies like in the dysfunctional taxi industry.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni