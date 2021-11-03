Why is SA not embracing technology

Out of interest, why is the SA Police Service still “certifying” thousands of certificates for job applicants in 2021, when employers can easily verify qualifications of five shortlisted candidates directly with colleges and universities?

Why are we still printing, copying and posting millions of pages to provide information that can be supplied, confirmed and directly processed using available technology?

Why is government leadership allowing this expensive, time-consuming and environmentally toxic mediocrity to continue when the rest of the world has long moved on? What happened to us, SA?

Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK