Letters

Land redistribution must be backed by farmers support

By READER LETTER - 02 November 2021 - 09:20
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Much has been said about the intricacies of land redistribution in SA and the subject is replete with nuanced and granular details that need to be considered if the process of land redistribution is to be a success.

Lack of post-settlement support has been at the heart of many arguments, with many people pointing out that land redistribution without post-settlement support is doomed and frivolous. Redistributed land lay fallow because of lack of support to farmers, especially those who are emerging. This in turn impacts badly on food security.

The efforts that the government is making in helping emerging farmers to be sustainable need to be acknowledged. Recently, the Land Development Support Unit within the Gauteng Provincial Shared Service Centre of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development made a breakthrough by allocating livestock, including 89 pregnant cows, 30 calves and two bulls to a beneficiary at Klipfontein Farm in the Sedibeng district.

For me this is a shot in the arm towards the beneficiary in making his livestock farming sustainable. This is in addition to getting the farm from the department through the Proactive Land Redistribution Strategy, which is the strategy that the department uses to proactively acquire farms with high agricultural potential and lease them to qualifying farmers.

Furthermore, in an endeavour to further make emerging farmers reach their potential, the department has collaborated with commodity organisations such as Grain SA and the SA Grain Farmers Association and the National Emergent Red Meat Producer Organisation to provide targeted producer support to farmers in order to comply with good agricultural practices so that they can be able to penetrate the markets and sell good quality products. This is a good linear example on how land redistribution should be done.

Themba Mzula Hleko, Rosslyn Gardens, Pretoria

Land bill calls for 'nil compensation' but it's unlikely to be passed

The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill is unlikely to pass through the National Assembly as the ANC does not have enough seats to attain the ...
News
1 month ago

ANC’s land reform failures in government exposed

Mbeki's rebuke of the party's proposals on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution in line with the 2017 conference resolutions has sparked ...
News
4 months ago

Business and political interests delay urban land reform – Seri

Powerful business and political interests have played a huge role behind the slow pace of urban land reform and redistribution.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...