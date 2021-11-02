Broken city needs new government

For a number of years, we as residents of Mavimbela section in Katlehong have seen several power outages on a daily basis, yet we pay for this service.

This is not because Eskom has implemented loadshedding but because of substations that are not properly maintained. Now this week there is loadshedding by Eskom, which makes it even worse for us. We often have to get ready for work in the dark and wash with cold water because there is no electricity.

Our children, who are writing exams, are now forced to study by candlelight. I have lost hundreds of rand of food that has gone rotten in my fridge. What is even more frustrating is that when we complain to the municipality about this, our pleas fall on deaf ears and they are not able to provide a proper solution.

It is clear that we need to have a local government in place that is prepared to fix this broken city. This ANC Ekurhuleni government has had more than 20 years to make sure that we are given constant reliable basic services.

It’s time that we give our vote to another party like the DA that is big enough to challenge the ANC and make sure that we get the services we deserve.

Koketso Mokwena, Katlehong