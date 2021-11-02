Letters

Broken city needs new government

By READER LETTER - 02 November 2021 - 09:13
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

For a number of years, we as residents of Mavimbela section in Katlehong have seen several power outages on a daily basis, yet we pay for this service.

This is not because Eskom has implemented loadshedding but because of substations that are not properly maintained. Now this week there is loadshedding by Eskom, which makes it even worse for us. We often have to get ready for work in the dark and wash with cold water because there is no electricity.

Our children, who are writing exams, are now forced to study by candlelight. I have lost hundreds of rand of food that has gone rotten in my fridge. What is even more frustrating is that when we complain to the municipality about this, our pleas fall on deaf ears and they are not able to provide a proper solution.

It is clear that we need to have a local government in place that is prepared to fix this broken city. This ANC Ekurhuleni government has had more than 20 years to make sure that we are given constant reliable basic services.

It’s time that we give our vote to another party like the DA that is big enough to challenge the ANC and make sure that we get the services we deserve.

Koketso Mokwena, Katlehong

Votes in major areas in Ekurhuleni had a slow start this morning

Voting stations in Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, had a slow start on Monday morning with fewer voters queued up to cast their ...
News
1 day ago

Residents walk into voting stations to fetch water

"We have not had water in four days. This is the first time that Etwatwa has not come out in their numbers to vote in the history of this democracy," ...
News
21 hours ago

Low voter turnout marks 2021 local elections

Some voting stations in Gauteng were empty for most of the day while in some areas voters arrived in dribs and drabs in the afternoon.
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...