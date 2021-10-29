Zuma and his bad company corrupt

It's true what the Bible says: "Bad company corrupts." Reading the book of Amos 5:10-13, it's like reading Jacob Zuma's biography, especially the verses that speak of people who hate honest judges and also the despise for people who tell the truth! The scripture really reminded me of Zuma's presidency, the nine years of anarchy.

Any society/government is in trouble when those who try to do right are hated for their commitment to justice, just like Justice Raymond Zondo and Prof Thuli Madonsela, who are hated by Zuma and his radical economic transformation hyenas. Of all the sins that Amos pointed out, prominent were the people's social sins: the rich taking advantage of the poor and exploiting them.

This reminded me of the VBS bank heist, and the theft of the R350 relief grant meant for the poor by public servants. Any society/government that exploits the poor and defenceless or hates the truth, is hellbent on destroying itself.

How the government treats the poor reflects its true character. We should treat the poor as we would like God to treat us. "Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you."

People like Zuma and Julius Malema forget that one day each one of us will meet God face-to-face to give account of what we have done, or refused to do. I sometimes feel sorry for the old man Zuma.

The vultures around him are misleading him, making him think that he is invincible, while leading him down a very slippery slope to his final destruction. These parasites are only there to feed on him because he has deep pockets. They don't care or love him. Yes, as they say, there is no honour among thieves.

Bushy Green, Kagiso