Don't use your phone while driving on the road

In Mzansi it's cool to take videos while driving. Nowadays it's a norm, which will kill you. I saw several accidents caused by people who are busy driving and taking videos at the same time. Tik-Tok and Facebook live videos are trending.

You can pull over, take a video inside your car and that's it! Good people focus on the road. You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. If your eyes are on your phone instead of on the road, you lose valuable time that could have been used to mitigate an accident.

Non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing. Some people feel uncomfortable or handicapped without their mobiles as they have become a necessity in our daily lives, but put it aside while driving because it will cost you a life.

Another point is you show the strangers exactly where you are, you put your life at risk as they can see everything around. Another thing, stop checking in on social networks, you give the strangers your exact location. Please be careful good people, some people are monsters. Drive safely, speed kills.

Sara Makala, Three Rivers, Sedibeng