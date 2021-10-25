Good luck to matrics with final exams

Letters

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer has warned matrics against cheating.
Former president Nelson Mandela once said: “Education is the great engine of personal development.” As matric final exams approach, I would like to wish all matriculants the best of luck in their exams.

I urge them to make us proud by unleashing their true potential and excelling in their exams. I also urge both teachers and parents to offer their undivided support to these pupils so that they can automatically be self-motivated.

To everyone writing Grade 12 exams, I humbly ask you to put everything on hold in pursuit of your goal, which is to do well in the final exams. You need to be committed and study hard because success is shy, it won’t come out when you are sitting there watching it.

Know that by passing your matric exam, you will have taken the first step towards pushing back the frontiers of poverty in our country. Never mind the challenging circumstances at home, the sun sets to rise again.

Study hard and be ready to tackle your exams, for the world has a habit of making a way for those who know where they are going. At the same time, bear in mind that my good wishes will never see the light of the day if you don't work hard. Put on your boots and walk like a soldier because you will be rewarded one day. Your success is our pride.

Malphia Honwane, eManyeleti, Mpumalanga

