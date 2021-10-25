Bad service has become the norm

Receiving quality or satisfactory customer service from the government or private companies has become increasingly a constant struggle. It seems almost everyone wants to be a prima donna at their place of work. A typical day starts with a queue marshal shunting you from one line to another. Then a taxi driver drops you off far away from the requested point.

The other day I took a plastic bag, put in an in-store bread and made a dash for the tills. In front of me, a customer with the same item was sent back to attach a price tag. I follow suit as well. After complying, I then asked the cashier for cashback before swiping.

Impolitely, I was told there’s no money available. After me, a colleague of hers was given cashback and there were more stacks of rands left in the cash register. I reported the matter to her supermarket supervisor. She was ordered to apologise.

This is the norm at clinics, banks, police stations and government departments. Sometimes you decide to forego an essential service to avoid conflict. It’s debilitating. May aluta discontinue!

Thami Zwanevan, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni