Stop stealing and meet government halfway

The things we do sometimes make no sense, or does it? The government builds roads, puts steel rails on bridges, we steal them; puts stop signs, we vandalise them. It plants trees, we chop them for “amapali" – poles to go build our “imikhukhu”.

Can you imagine life without trees, what would it be like? It builds us RDP houses for free but we sell or rent them out and go build another “umkhukhu” and toyi-toyi for non-service delivery and blame the government.

We don't want to pay for services yet we want clean water, electricity and clean environment surroundings. At Sebokeng Hospital the other day I was met by “please don't steal toilet seats" signs on the walls.

What goes on a person's mind when he/she executes such a plan of stealing a stop sign, lamp post and toilet seats? At least l know of “izinyoka” who steal electricity cables and go sell it at a scrapyard.

No-one will pay for these things we steal and vandalise, but us. The government budget once allocated for that specific year, we'll have to wait for the next budget allocation before they can repair the deliberately done damages.

When someone is involved in a crash we rush to the scene not to help, but help ourselves to the most valuable possessions we may put our hands on, how about the injured?

Before King Shaka died he said “Liyobuswa zinyoni” meaning birds will rule our nation one day. ls this the day?

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Halfway House, Midrand