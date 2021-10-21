Letters

Stop stealing and meet government halfway

By Reader Letter - 21 October 2021 - 12:00
The writer says we don't want to pay for services yet we want clean water, electricity and clean environment surroundings.
The writer says we don't want to pay for services yet we want clean water, electricity and clean environment surroundings.
Image: 123RF/WEERAPAT KAITDUMRONG

The things we do sometimes make no sense, or does it? The government builds roads, puts steel rails on bridges, we steal them; puts stop signs, we vandalise them. It plants trees, we chop them for “amapali" – poles to go build our “imikhukhu”.

Can you imagine life without trees, what would it be like? It builds us RDP houses for free but we sell or rent them out and go build another “umkhukhu” and toyi-toyi for non-service delivery and blame the government.

We don't want to pay for services yet we want clean water, electricity and clean environment surroundings. At Sebokeng Hospital the other day I was met by “please don't steal toilet seats" signs on the walls.

What goes on a person's mind when he/she executes such a plan of stealing a stop sign, lamp post and toilet seats? At least l know of “izinyoka” who steal electricity cables and go sell it at a scrapyard.

No-one will pay for these things we steal and vandalise, but us. The government budget once allocated for that specific year, we'll have to wait for the next budget allocation before they can repair the deliberately done damages.

When someone is involved in a crash we rush to the scene not to help, but help ourselves to the most valuable possessions we may put our hands on, how about the injured?

Before King Shaka died he said “Liyobuswa zinyoni” meaning birds will rule our nation one day. ls this the day?

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Halfway House, Midrand

Taxi driver killed for body parts, says brother

The family of a taxi driver who was killed and had some body parts removed, allegedly by a pastor, have described his murder as a satanic ritual act.
News
2 months ago

Call for breastfeeding moms to donate milk for preterm infants in Gauteng

Gauteng's health department has called on breastfeeding mothers to donate breast milk.
News
2 months ago

Poverty drives Vaal girls to prostitution

An increasing number of girls, some as young as 15,  from farming plots and informal settlements in the Vaal have turned to sex work along the R42 ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout