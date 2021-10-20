Clean your hands with water, soap

The message of washing hands with soap and water is still being communicated, particularly as the world observed Global Hand Washing Day on ctober 15. This year’s theme for Global Handwashing Day was: “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together.”

The theme is highlighting the need for the global authorities to heighten the importance of hand hygiene, even beyond Covid-19 when the world would be entering a new normal post the Covid-19 era.

Even as the battle to contend with this global pandemic of Covid-19, it is a known fact that the common and easy way of contracting the virus is by touching objects or surfaces that have been contaminated by the virus that causes Covid-19.

Therefore, the Global Hand Washing Day advocates for the world to practice the easy, affordable and effective way of preventing infectious diseases which are contracted through the hands. This global campaign started in 2008 and has received support from governments, as well as civic organisations across the world.

Since then, Global Handwashing Day has continued to grow and has received some enormous endorsements. The department of water and sanitation is still determined to heighten messages of hand hygiene and campaigns that advocate for the washing of hands to both the young and the elderly in our communities.

This is the most cost-effective way of preventing infectious diseases, including Covid-19. The practice of washing hands with water is crucial not only as a preventative measure but to ascertain a healthy future for generations.

The Covid-19 virus is still among us, and it moves with people. This is evident with more than 20,000 active cases of infections, and more than 30 deaths are reported daily in the country.

Sanku Tsunke, department of water and sanitation