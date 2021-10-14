Letters

DA has the answer to combat crime

By READER LETTER - 14 October 2021 - 09:28
Crime and corruption in our country are out of control. Women and children are being killed every day, and we are experiencing increased robberies and damage to infrastructure.

What transpired in KZN and Gauteng earlier this year is clear evidence that the ANC cannot maintain law and order or protect the people of SA. Law enforcement is often inadequately skilled and poorly resourced.

This is true of the entire criminal justice system, starting with the unacceptably high investigative caseloads for detectives, causing extremely low conviction rates.

The DA offers something unique when it comes to law enforcement.

The party's manifesto states that if the DA were in government, law enforcement would be localised and tackle the local conditions, which give rise to crime in the first place. This is a bottom-up approach to crime which is crucial in addressing the causes of crime.

Neighbourhood watches are so successful because of this. The DA's decentralised approach to fighting crime is why I am voting DA in the coming elections.

Chris Thwala, e-mail

