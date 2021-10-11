Letters

It’s time to choose good leaders

By READER LETTER - 11 October 2021 - 11:56
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote: “When people are deprived of the basic services without proper explanation of why this has happened or how it is being fixed, it erodes public confidence in local government.”

The SA local government elections are set to take place on November 1. We are seeing political parties campaigning to convince and win over voters and launching their election manifestos.

While promises of efficient and effective service delivery were made, it remains to be seen if communities were convinced. Although government has made important improvements regarding more equality within society, service delivery remains a huge challenge for most municipalities.

We have seen an increase in community protests over the years despite countless promises made by different political leaders. According to the SA Police Service (SAPS) Incident Registration Information System (IRIS), a total of 909 protest actions took place from August 1 2020 to January 31 2021.

This is a very important time, especially for our local government. It is an opportunity for us to choose who we want and trust to deliver on our needs as communities and to hold accountable those responsible for the poor service delivery.

Judging by the surge of local community protests, do the governing parties of the 257 municipalities deserve a second chance, have they done enough to retain or win over new voters? For the voters, will it be a case of better the devil you know than the one you don’t?  It will be interesting to see.

Zamansele Machate, Pretoria

Select best people to do the job, not selfish politicians

The power of the vote appears lost to the majority of citizens of SA. I’m not sure how aware the electorate is of some of the aspects of the nature ...
Opinion
5 days ago

DA posters cruel and divisive

The DA election posters that were put up in KwaZulu-Natal this week were insensitive and a cruel disregard for the families who lost their loved ones ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Marginalised youth look to alternatives outside the vote to make their voices heard

Traditional politics and representative democracy seem to be failing to engage young people. If the youth aren't participating, the argument goes, ...
Opinion
6 days ago

The future of SA lies in your vote

It is all systems go as the nation heads into the local government election with political parties vying for a share of the 26.2m votes there for the ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling