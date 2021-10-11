Charge looting thugs with treason

Those who instigated the barbaric mayhem of destruction, killing and looting during July 2021 thought that we were as foolish as their brainless followers, and that we would turn against each other – all in the name of a convicted person!

They thought that they would bring this country to ashes, but they failed. They thought that they would collapse the economy but they failed! Instead, they have strengthened our bond as true South Africans, their evil intentions have united us together.

It’s just a pity that the DA is working hard to cause racial divisions. We saw blacks, Indians, coloureds and whites standing in unison to protect their properties and infrastructure (malls). Communities shamed the workers of iniquity when they joined together to clean streets and malls.

Indeed, far from dividing us, the barbaric act encouraged by the likes of Duduzane Zuma, Julius Malema and Jimmy Manyi brought us together, we became aware that we really need each other to rebuild our beautiful country.

The Bible says, you reap what you sow. The time is coming when all these brainless thugs will pay dearly for destroying people’s livelihoods, done in the name of a convicted person for the glory of Satan!

People lost loved ones, killed in the mayhem. Yes, it’s nice for them to be sitting on looted couches, watching looted TVs and happily celebrating the proceeds of crime, enjoying at the cost of someone’s loss of income and someone’s loss of life!

Their day of reckoning is at hand. Actually, they need to be charged for treason, they are to be declared enemies of the state. There’s no excuse for thuggery.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City