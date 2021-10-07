Letters

MaMkhize's flashy behaviour is amateurish

07 October 2021 - 10:58
A screengrab of Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane handing out hard cash to players following the 2-1 league win against Maritzburg United at Chatsworth stadium. The writer says there is nothing wrong with rewarding players after a hard-fought win, but order and decency must be the bare minimum in standards to be observed.
A screengrab of Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane handing out hard cash to players following the 2-1 league win against Maritzburg United at Chatsworth stadium. The writer says there is nothing wrong with rewarding players after a hard-fought win, but order and decency must be the bare minimum in standards to be observed.
Image: Screengrab

Shauwn Mkhize and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane are known to many for their flashy way of life. The mother and son pair were seen rewarding players with hard cash after the team won a game against Maritzburg United.

Nothing wrong with rewarding your players after a hard-fought win, but order and decency must be a bare minimum standard to be observed. This is amateurish behaviour which must not be allowed. It undermines the dignity of the players as if they are children to be handed Christmas sweets or beggars lining up to get food at a soup kitchen.

The pair must be professional and transfer money through EFT and if they want to flaunt their generosity they can use the oversized display cheques. There will be a possibility of players avoiding tax because the incentives may not be recorded against their salaries.

MaMkhize herself has been charged for various transgressions including outstanding debts to the SA Revenue Service totalling hundreds of millions. This happened after eThekwini municipality approved a R5.25m partnership deal with Royal AM.

The City seem to have a soft spot for MaMkhize, the daughter of the late ANC freedom fighter Florence Mkhize whose name the city council building is named after. The Royal AM owners are incredibly wealthy through the city's low-cost housing construction tenders.

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Heilbron, Free State

How MaMkhize brought glam to docile PSL

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize hogged the headlines  way before she purchased Bloemfontein Celtic in August. Aside
Sport
2 days ago

MaMkhize flaunting of wealth is nauseating

It wasn't long before MaMkhize and her son were flaunting their wealth in the so-called reality show and, as if that is not enough, she has now ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling