MaMkhize's flashy behaviour is amateurish

Shauwn Mkhize and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane are known to many for their flashy way of life. The mother and son pair were seen rewarding players with hard cash after the team won a game against Maritzburg United.

Nothing wrong with rewarding your players after a hard-fought win, but order and decency must be a bare minimum standard to be observed. This is amateurish behaviour which must not be allowed. It undermines the dignity of the players as if they are children to be handed Christmas sweets or beggars lining up to get food at a soup kitchen.

The pair must be professional and transfer money through EFT and if they want to flaunt their generosity they can use the oversized display cheques. There will be a possibility of players avoiding tax because the incentives may not be recorded against their salaries.

MaMkhize herself has been charged for various transgressions including outstanding debts to the SA Revenue Service totalling hundreds of millions. This happened after eThekwini municipality approved a R5.25m partnership deal with Royal AM.

The City seem to have a soft spot for MaMkhize, the daughter of the late ANC freedom fighter Florence Mkhize whose name the city council building is named after. The Royal AM owners are incredibly wealthy through the city's low-cost housing construction tenders.

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Heilbron, Free State