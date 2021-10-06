Letters

Politicians are lying to the voters

By READER LETTER - 06 October 2021 - 08:34
A general view of political posters in Lenasia.
Image: Gallo images

The IEC or whoever has the power to deal with lies by politicians should take action against our politicians who always keep on promising free basic services such as electricity and water.

After elections, communities will boycott service payments while those culprits are nowhere to be found. Eskom is the electricity supplier in SA, however people are promising free electricity without engaging with Eskom.

Billions of rand are still outstanding to pay Eskom and  no political party takes the responsibility. Communities become victims of this.

I haven't heard any party that says "we will urge communities to pay for services in order to run clean municipalities". Everyone, including the top-three parties, are still lying to us.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

