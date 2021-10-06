Letters

MaMkhize flaunting of wealth is nauseating

By READER LETTER - 06 October 2021 - 08:40
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, the owner of Royal AM.
It wasn't long before MaMkhize and her son were flaunting their wealth in the so-called reality show and, as if that is not enough, she has now brought her show onto the soccer field.

I don't care what opinionated people may say, her display of wealth is an indication of how money got in a questionable manner drives people into this madness. In fact, what she did was degrading her players publicly that she is their boss and it's like giving them handouts.

Employees' salaries are supposed to be confidential. This behaviour must be condemned. It is a disgrace and a smack in the faces of the poor. I do not buy the idea that it is her money and she has worked hard for it. Maybe this is typical of the brown envelopes and how they exchange hands.

If this is the way to lure top players to come to her club, then it is a marketing strategy that is horrible. Please PSL, nip this behaviour in the bud. It is nauseating.

Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen

