Let's be patient with the ANC

I am really concerned about people who expected miracles to happen post-1994. First of all we must remember where we come from, especially we black people.

Even to date we're still battling the injustices and atrocities of the apartheid system.

We fought for the release of political prisoners who had been incarcerated for many years, and we achieved that goal.

Post-1994 when the ANC took over power, SA was in a state of disarray both economically and politically.

When the party took over, we were supposed to be patient, especially with service delivery and the restoration of infrastructure, administration and the appointment of people to positions of leadership.

This exercise was more difficult than the armed Struggle. So, I humbly beg South Africans not to expect much post-1994 because we, the victims of apartheid, need to sacrifice more to rebuild our country.

Entitlement and expecting more than what the ANC can deliver is tantamount to an own goal.

Sello Stephen Mapeka, Free State