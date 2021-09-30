SA opposition parties just weak

SA has more than 500 political parties thanks to multi-party democracy. Yet only about 10 of them are known to voters. So, what is the use of all other political parties? No use at all.

That said, in less than six weeks’ time the country will hold its sixth democratic local government elections. They will be highly contested. Therefore, it remains unclear which political party is going to win the elections.

In the past it was a forgone conclusion that the ANC won elections. Not anymore. However, it is expected to win most municipalities but with a lesser margin. In the metropolitan municipal councils, coalition governments will be the order of the day.

If there was an opportunity for opposition political parties to win municipal elections, it is now. The governing party, which has been in power for more than 25 years, is at its weakest.

The pertinent questions are: will the opposition parties live up to expectations? Will they capitalise on the weaknesses of the governing party and use them to their advantage? The answer is a big “NO”.

Our opposition political parties are weak and ineffective. In other words, they are just adding numbers and contribute nothing to our political discourse.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City