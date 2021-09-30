Nobody can love you more than your parents

Never forget two people in your life: the person who lost everything just to make you win, that is your father; and the person who was with you in every pain...your mother.

My heart aches to see how some people treat their parents, especially when I think that most of us would like to have them again if it were possible. Love your parents. We are so busy growing up that we forget they’re also growing old.

Appreciate your parents. You never know what sacrifices they made for you. Do not anger them in order to please other people because those people didn’t spend their lives building yours. Nobody on earth can ever love you more than your parents.

A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone. This is best seen in schools across Mzansi. Those insolent to their teachers first started at home. And it is a pity that most of them don’t live to old age. They die young.

Our parents didn’t leave us when we were young despite all the hardships they went through. They were subjected to hard labour by racist boers but endured until the end. The onus now rests on us to also not abandon them when they grow old and wrinkled.

Our parents are unsung heroes of our life.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State