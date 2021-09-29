ANC is worse than Covid

The year 1994 is a significant year in the lives of all South Africans as a new political pandemic swept throughout the land.

The Spanish Flu and most recently Covid-19 pale into insignificance compared to the destructive, debilitating force of the ANC.

They have sapped the country of all its resources, annihilating all in its path; the powerful virus masquerading as a political party will go down in the annals of history as the “27-year toxic bomb”.

There has been an antidote staring us in the face and it’s available to all sensible South Africans. It’s called the “vote”.

It is time to rid this beautiful country of this virus that has brought us to our knees and time to stand proudly again as one to eliminate unto eternity this virulent pandemic known as the ANC.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni