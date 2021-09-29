Letters

ANC is worse than Covid

By READER LETTER - 29 September 2021 - 09:21
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Reuters

The year 1994 is a significant year in the lives of all South Africans as a new political pandemic swept throughout the land.

The Spanish Flu and most recently Covid-19 pale into insignificance compared to the destructive, debilitating force of the ANC.

They have sapped the country of all its resources, annihilating all in its path; the powerful virus masquerading as a political party will go down in the annals of history as the “27-year toxic bomb”.

There has been an antidote staring us in the face and it’s available to all sensible South Africans. It’s called the “vote”.

It is time to rid this beautiful country of this virus that has brought us to our knees and time to stand proudly again as one to eliminate unto eternity this virulent pandemic known as the ANC.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

ANC rot runs too deep for any hope of renewal

It is refreshing to hear from the deputy secretary-general of the ANC Jessie Duarte that the organisation will deploy comrades who understand ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Looting government eyeing taxpayers with fancy schemes

When robbers have successfully carried out a heist and squandered their loot, the most important question becomes: “Who do we rob next?”
Opinion
2 days ago

ANC renewal drive nothing new

During a discussion co-hosted by this newspaper last week, Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul reiterated that the ANC was an organisation busy with ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...