Wheels of justice turning differently

By Reader Letter - 28 September 2021 - 11:06
During former president Jacob Zuma's time in office our state attorneys were losing a lot of cases, and one wonders what is the sudden change of heart. Is it because our esteemed judges were biased or were they upholding the rule of law?

That gave the impression that whatever the government decided, opposing parties knew that the court would rescind but interestingly we are witnessing a different scenario today. The state attorneys have in recent times enjoyed victories in matters that involve the state and mainly main opposition party the DA.

Since we know that the DA rushes to court when the government decides otherwise, it recently lost a case against the Independent Electoral Commission's decision to re-open candidate registration for the upcoming local government elections which it deemed unconstitutional.

One wonders how long this change of fortunes will last.

Lesego Shabangu, Capital View, Pretoria

