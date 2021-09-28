Life's too precious to be stressed

I want to thank the rare, few individuals in my life who have listened without judgment, spoken without prejudice, helped me without entitlement, understood without pretension and loved without conditions.

Some people are still mad at you because you survived after they threw you under the bus that ran over their lies. Life is an echo. What you send out, returns; what you sow, you reap; what you give, you get; what you see in others, exists in you.

Don't judge, so you won't be judged. Radiate and give love, love will come back to you tenfold. Let the universe handle all your worries while you handle building peace within yourself. You must live for today, not for tomorrow. Never look back because there is nothing left there for you.

You are doing enough even if it doesn't feel like it. People come and go, but the right ones stay. Just because you went to tertiary doesn't make you smarter than anyone else because common sense doesn't come with a degree.

This is for the ladies: When another woman talks bad about you for no reason at all, don't be so quick to clap back. Pray for that woman. She sees something in you that she doesn't see in herself. Remember, confidence is silence and insecurity is loud.

You must never be someone's down-time, spare-time, part-time or sometime. If they can't be there for you all the time, they're not even worth your time. There is no-one who is going to love you exactly like you imagine.

And there is no-one who is ever going to read your mind and take every star from the sky at the perfect time and hand it to you. No-one is going to show up at your door on a horse with a shoe you lost.

That's why you have to love yourself enough so that any other love just adds more candles to the cake you have already iced. Stop chasing people. If they block you, cut off contact, if they ignore you, let them go. Let those who naturally gravitate to you enjoy your energy.

We spend so much time begging for those who wouldn't blink twice at the thought of you. Cherish those who are there by choice, and not there because you chased them every time they decided to escape.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron