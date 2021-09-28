Imam Haron's murder was not in vain

Fifty-two years ago Imam Abdullah Haron was brutally murdered by apartheid state security forces. We as a nation must remember him for his dedication to free SA of oppression and express our admiration and the deepest respect for his courage and steadfastness to give his life for the cause of righteousness, justice and equity.

His death will serve to remind generations of our countrymen of a generous and fearless personality, and of a life of nobility and patriotism, service and sacrifice. Those who hounded and killed him have changed the course of SA.

What they will probably get is his near deification in the hallowed halls of martyrdom and the certainty that he will be an even greater political icon in death than he was in life. He was a true patriot. Patriotism is not nationalism, it is not a religion, it is not politics.

Patriotism is a sincere, indivisible and incorruptible dedication to this great country we call home. Patriotism inspires us not only to live in SA but to live for SA.

Haron was a true cadre who implored us to defend our rights against all hazards and reminded us that it was our sacred duty to liberate the masses from tyranny. We won our freedom because people like him fought on our behalf and paid a huge price.

He stood up against tyranny, and showed bravery that future history books will record. Only by connecting with our past can we understand why we are on the course we are on. Only by refreshing our patriotism and staying vigilant can we keep our country on this course.

The legacy of our quest for freedom is inscribed in our history in the blood of our heroes like Imam Haron. SA can be proud of having given Africa a man of imperishable renown and is confident that his example will be a source of inspiration and strength in the fulfillment of her destiny.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni