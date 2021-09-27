Spring is a time for renewal

September 4 will forever be etched in my mind as a day I thought people were celebrating the demise of Covid-19. It is the day I saw throngs of people, youth in particular, in a joyous mood. They were carrying cooler boxes and a lot of beers.

It was only when I inquired from someone close to me that he reminded me that these people were “welcoming” spring. Spring is lovely and is time for getting rid of old habits and getting a positive attitude to life. This period brings with it new growth.

It means we have to weed out the bad and make room for something wonderful and beautiful. Spring is a season of renewal that adds new life and beauty to all. This is a transitional season from winter to summer. New, fresh love and joyful enthusiasm is in the air. You may be coming from the winter season in your life... socially, spiritually, financially or otherwise.

Winds have blown away your hope and veld fires have grazed your fields. But when the spring season shows up, everything shows and springs up. This is the time for plans and projects. It is a lovely and stark reminder of how beautiful and necessary change can be. Spring is nature’s way of saying to us: “Let us party”.

It is that time of the year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade. Here comes spring with all her splendour – birds, green grass and leaves, flowers and their blossoms.

The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter. Although we’re not yet getting the harvest, it also shows that harvest period is coming. During springtime, love gets carried away on the breeze. New, fresh love is in the air.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron