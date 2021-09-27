SA vulnerable to a cyber attack

SA is totally and utterly ill-prepared to ward off and defeat a 9/11-type cyber attack. Major state institutions have been probed and rendered defenceless. Large private companies are being stealthily penetrated as hackers gather to mount a paralysing malware assault unprecedented in the digital age.

Our intelligence institutions are hopelessly outmatched by formidable digital foes whose coded skills in cyber warfare have the capability to devastate nation states and industrial giants. Cyber malware is being used to steal money on a massive scale, influence elections, distort and manipulate news, damage critical infrastructure and to monitor the world's secret communication systems.

There is total agreement on the growing risk of a massive cyber attack on all our institutions, including critical infrastructure operators such as power plants, banks, hospitals, nuclear installations, water treatment plants, airports and air traffic control systems among other critical institutions that rely on computers in the internet age.