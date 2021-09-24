Letters

We must be open minded when we vote

By Reader Letter - 24 September 2021 - 10:05
The question is, are we better off after 27 years of democracy, the writer says.
The question is, are we better off after 27 years of democracy, the writer says.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

As we head to the polls on November 1, something all of us are morally bound to do, we must do so with open minds if we want to save the sinking ship that is SA.

It has become abundantly clear that governing a country is no child's play. Looking from a distance, it is easy to see the mistakes, weaknesses and cruelty of others, like we accuse apartheid of meting out to the people of colour in SA. The question is, are we better off after 27 years of democracy?

How do we turn things around for the survival of this country? There are those who have proposed that it is time for us to resort to installing a government of national unity. At this point I think that is what the revered ex-president Nelson Mandela would do.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

NW provincial interim committee member Chauke among ANC leaders accused of rigging

ANC provincial and regional leaders who have been cited for investigation and sanction for their alleged role in the party’s chaotic local government ...
News
3 days ago

SA will officially go to the polls on November 1, and this is what will happen leading up to election day

It's official, South Africans will cast their votes in the local government elections on November 1, after the date was formally gazetted on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Emfuleni eludes opposition despite ANC’s slip-ups

Propaganda from other parties and the low levels of maturity by the electorate has delayed opposition parties from taking over Emfuleni ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...