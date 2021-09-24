We must be open minded when we vote

As we head to the polls on November 1, something all of us are morally bound to do, we must do so with open minds if we want to save the sinking ship that is SA.

It has become abundantly clear that governing a country is no child's play. Looking from a distance, it is easy to see the mistakes, weaknesses and cruelty of others, like we accuse apartheid of meting out to the people of colour in SA. The question is, are we better off after 27 years of democracy?

How do we turn things around for the survival of this country? There are those who have proposed that it is time for us to resort to installing a government of national unity. At this point I think that is what the revered ex-president Nelson Mandela would do.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand