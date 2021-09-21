Letters

Politicians need not fight their rivals

By Reader Letter - 21 September 2021 - 13:40
A general view of political posters in Lenasia. The writer says defacing posters is an act of extreme political immaturity and a graphic display of extreme intolerance.
A general view of political posters in Lenasia. The writer says defacing posters is an act of extreme political immaturity and a graphic display of extreme intolerance.
Image: GALLO

In this media-centric age of the internet, newspapers, television and social networking, election posters are a significant form of communication in political campaigns. They are strategically placed to promote candidates and convince voters.

The Electoral Act contains an Electoral Code of Conduct aimed at promoting “conditions that are conducive to free and fair elections” and that create a climate of tolerance, free political campaigning and open public debate.

A cornerstone of democracy is that citizens are willing to tolerate the expression of political opinions different to their own. Why is it so hard for rival politicians to withstand each other’s presence in the spirit of tolerance as required in a democratic society?

The constitution provides that: "Every citizen is free to make political choices, which include the right to participate in the activities of, or recruit members for a political party and to campaign for a political party or cause.”

If the spirit of the primacy of common good were to animate all our politicians, we would not be witnessing posters being defaced character assassinations, slander and malice in our political campaigns which leave the public dismayed and disheartened. Defacing posters is an act of extreme political immaturity and a graphic display of extreme intolerance.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

ANC blames EFF for Zupta graffiti on billboard

#Zupta isela (Zupta is a thief) has been spray-painted in red above an image of President Jacob Zuma on an ANC election billboard overlooking ...
News
5 years ago

'We resent you‚ white capitalists' - Fake Tutu letter revealed at Timol inquest

Tactics used by apartheid security forces‚ including a forged letter claiming to be from Desmond Tutu‚ have been laid bare during the inquest into ...
News
4 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...