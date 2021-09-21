Financial pressure behind student killings

I keep asking myself why students are getting killed. No one has the right to kill, stop playing God. But some situations push us to take certain decisions we are not proud of.

We go to varsity to accomplish our mission and make our parents proud, but we end up doing cohabitation for the sake of getting enough money to cover our needs. Our parents send R1,000 or less per month thinking it's enough to cover everything, not knowing the pressure we are going through.

We tell them it's enough, knowing that they are left with nothing after depositing that amount. We turn to be wives or slaves when we are at varsity; we do laundry, cook, clean and take instructions from our boyfriends as they take care of us financially. We don't have the right to say no.

The bursary doesn't cover everything as they say. Where will we get money for registration from? After our lovers paid for everything, we dump them and they kill us. We pretend as if everything is okay while we go through a lot to protect our families, as they also speak highly of us.

We buy expensive clothes and weaves to impress our neighbours when we go home on holidays. We are under pressure, good people; that's why we get killed.

No one will allow you to chow their money and get away with it. I'm sending my condolences to the families who lost their future presidents, lawyers, engineers, doctors, teachers, accountants, etc. Let's learn to be besties with our kids to avoid such situations. High expectations will get your precious daughter murdered.

Sara Makala, Three Rivers