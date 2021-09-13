Active citizenry only way to bring about change in SA

The judgment by the Constitutional Court over the date for local government elections once again proves that constitutional democracy in this country is a reality that no-one can change, let alone sabotage.

In fact, the ConCourt has often risen above petty political arguments to provide certainty and hope to the citizens of the country regarding the rule of law. It is refreshing that despite the hopelessness of the majority of the citizens, the apex court remains a stabiliser.

This however requires that the citizenry realise that the future of the country does not rest with political parties or politicians. The citizenry has to realise that the choices of being governed are determined by participation and involvement in that which must improve livelihoods.

The recent unrest brought into sharp focus the important role of the citizenry by protecting malls in the townships. The citizenry understood the role and importance of the malls in the township economy. It is therefore only through citizenry activism that real changes can be brought about, especially concerning poor services.

The reality is that for changes to be effected and seen, the citizenry must rise up and demand change in the manner that can lead to overall transformation of lives and material conditions. The current political setup of elections is a deceit and has proven to be ineffective as it only serves an interest that is against the interest of the country and its citizenry.

The many challenges facing SA such as health, education and unemployment cannot be solved by politicians; they have proven countless times that they do not have ideas. It requires an active citizenry to enforce change.

To better their livelihoods, people must stand up and determine their own future without waiting for lies and deceit; participation in deciding who must govern is guaranteed by the constitution.

Lucas Mogashoa