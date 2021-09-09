Letters

Myths over vaccines have messed up people’s minds

By Reader Letter - 09 September 2021 - 09:41
Covid-19 isn’t the only health matter that men are less likely to be proactive about, the writer says.
Covid-19 isn’t the only health matter that men are less likely to be proactive about, the writer says.
Image: REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

We’ve got plenty of people who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine in my community. The myths about the vaccine messed up our minds. That is why people are so confused.

Good people, just go to the nearest clinic and find information, ask for counselling and decide what you want to do to protect yourself and your loved ones. Covid-19 is a virus that kills without feeling sorry for anyone. The best thing to do is to get vaccinated. Let’s encourage our brothers to vaccinate as well.

What can be done to convince more men to get their Covid-19 vaccine? Covid-19 isn’t the only health matter that men are less likely to be proactive about. Compared with women, they tend to see a doctor less often and use harmful substances like illicit drugs and alcohol more often.

Honestly, women are typically held accountable for the health of others in ways that men are not. Women know that if members of their family become sick, they’re the ones who will be liable for caregiving.

I think fear of needles is a leading reason why many are reluctant to take the vaccine.

When a lot of people in a community are vaccinated, the pathogen has a hard time circulating because most of the people it encounters are immune. Zwakala, take your shot.

Sara Dimples Makala, Three Rivers

WATCH | Sports minister Mthethwa: Fans will need a jab to enter stadiums

The government aims to harness the public’s desire to return to sports stadiums and arts, cultural and music events to galvanise support for its ...
Sport
19 hours ago

David Mabuza says no need for police to be involved in clamping down on fake news about Covid-19 vaccines

'“I don’t think that we should be enlisting the support of law enforcement agencies. I think we need to get our scientists, experts, nurses and ...
News
6 days ago

Anti-vax fake news spreaders should face prosecution, says health minister Joe Phaahla

People who spread fake news about Covid-19 vaccinations should face criminal charges, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy