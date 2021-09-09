Myths over vaccines have messed up people’s minds

We’ve got plenty of people who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine in my community. The myths about the vaccine messed up our minds. That is why people are so confused.

Good people, just go to the nearest clinic and find information, ask for counselling and decide what you want to do to protect yourself and your loved ones. Covid-19 is a virus that kills without feeling sorry for anyone. The best thing to do is to get vaccinated. Let’s encourage our brothers to vaccinate as well.

What can be done to convince more men to get their Covid-19 vaccine? Covid-19 isn’t the only health matter that men are less likely to be proactive about. Compared with women, they tend to see a doctor less often and use harmful substances like illicit drugs and alcohol more often.

Honestly, women are typically held accountable for the health of others in ways that men are not. Women know that if members of their family become sick, they’re the ones who will be liable for caregiving.

I think fear of needles is a leading reason why many are reluctant to take the vaccine.

When a lot of people in a community are vaccinated, the pathogen has a hard time circulating because most of the people it encounters are immune. Zwakala, take your shot.

Sara Dimples Makala, Three Rivers