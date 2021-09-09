Books are and will always be food for the mind

Keep on selling those books or any products that you are currently selling because at the end of the day you won't sleep on an empty stomach, and you don’t expect government to create a job for you like many youths expect.

Don't worry about those who are talking nonsense behind your back. They are cowards, they can't face you directly. Don't allow them to take your hustle away or make you ashamed of it. Life is all about hustling!

Those people who talk nonsense behind your back just want to see you waking up one day with nothing to do, so that they can be happy you are now just like them. I am an author, and used to push an anthology titled I With Fellow Comrades and we managed to sell many copies because we didn't mind what lazy and jealous people were saying at the time.

Our focus was to reach our targets and goals of that project. In that way, I have never asked for food on the streets. Jane Austen once said: “The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid.”

Books will always be valuable and useful to the current and upcoming generations. Read, write and spread the knowledge that you have.

Miyelani Hlungwani, Mukhomi Village, Limpopo