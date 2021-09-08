SA needs prayers and divine intervention

It's time to look up to the heavens where our help comes from. (1Timothy 2:1-2) says: "I urge you first of all to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness & dignity."

Let us pray earnestly for SA and never give up. For things to change in SA, we don't need another new political party but divine intervention. Let's stop putting our hope on God's creation, mankind. It's time that we switch our allegiance and put our trust in the Creator, God.

Remember, there's no good or better politician, they are all the same, habitual liars. So, from today, let's pray in a heartfelt, continued manner for our government, all politicians and our country. Pray that God will grant them wisdom and the required ideas to do what's right and necessary for there to be greater progress and prosperity in the nation.

And forget not to pray against evil forces, ideas, plans and policies that have worked against progress in our country. We must also pray that those with rebellious attitudes and hatred for others, come to their senses and become aware that they are destroying their own people and country. Believe me, all these haters of clean governance, progress and prosperity need, is the fear of the Lord.

Bushy Green, Kagiso