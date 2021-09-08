Bra Luki brings dignity to funeral business

The other day I bumped into businessman Albert Tlhloloe at Keywest Mall in Krugersdorp. Tlholoe is 72 years old and still going strong. He is a fitness fanatic and runs marathons, including famous ones like Comrades, Two Oceans and Soweto marathons.

Bra Luki, as we fondly call him, runs a funeral parlour in Kagiso. He has been in this industry for more than 40 years, taking over after the passing of his father. Under his leadership, the business has grown.

Tlhloloe Funeral Parlour was the first in Munsieville and Kagiso – both townships are more than 100 years old, with the former being the oldest. The Tlholoe family has been in this industry for more than 60 years.

The funeral parlour business has mushroomed in our community and country. In almost every corner, there is a mortuary. But some mortuaries are not legit and the authorities (including inspectors) are doing nothing about it. What's new?

Tlhloloe has business experience and offers a good customer experience to his clients. With his easy-going character, he makes everyone feel at home. He also treats his clients with respect and dignity. Add to that: he is honest. Hence, he is still in business.

His excellent customer service has lured customers from afar, including neighbouring countries such as Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Lastly, Bra Luki has done a lot for the community. He has helped many poor families bury their loved ones for free or at reduced rates. He has also supported poor but deserving students financially. Not only that, he also supports the township economy. In my book, that is ubuntu personified.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City