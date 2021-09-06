Ntshumayelo more serial offender than footballer

For all of us who happened to witness the football career of our homeboy Thandani Ntshumayelo in Heilbron, Free State, evolve over the years, what's happening to him now it's saddening.

What we saw on the front page of Daily Sun (August 27) was unbelievable. Having been rescued by The Beautiful Birds from his waning career, now all this. But such shameful behaviour can't be put to Ntshumayelo alone. There are many footballers who also ruined their soccer careers this way: for hogging the headlines of newspapers all for the wrong reasons.

A dark cloud hovered over the sprawling township of Phiritona upon seeing such a shameful story making it onto the front page of this biggest read daily tabloid. Our township produced a couple of professional and semi-professional players like the famed Papi Mbele, Hlaole Motaung, Tseliso Mosikidi, Mfanelo Makume, etc.

I was angry at Orlando Pirates boss Dr Irvin Khoza when he released Ntshumayelo from his club a few years back after he tested positive for using banned substances instead of supporting him the same way Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung fought for Arthur Zwane for a similar offence. But when you consider that Ntshumayelo is a serial offender, you become lost for words.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron