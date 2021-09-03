I long for normal world without Covid
As we, in Melbourne, Australia, enter into day 213 of lockdown, broken into six separate occasions, there has finally been one eased restriction – access to playgrounds. They will reopen for children under the age of 12.
The child can be supervised by only one person who must check in with a QR code and wear a mask all the time, which means no eating or drinking.
I thought the world had gone crazy when Donald Trump was elected US president, but now I know the world is crazy and I don't think everyone is playing with a full deck of cards. Hopefully, the Martians will abduct me and bring me back in a few years when the world gets rid of the Covid-19 pandemic and returns to normal.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.