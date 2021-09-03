I long for normal world without Covid

As we, in Melbourne, Australia, enter into day 213 of lockdown, broken into six separate occasions, there has finally been one eased restriction – access to playgrounds. They will reopen for children under the age of 12.

The child can be supervised by only one person who must check in with a QR code and wear a mask all the time, which means no eating or drinking.

I thought the world had gone crazy when Donald Trump was elected US president, but now I know the world is crazy and I don't think everyone is playing with a full deck of cards. Hopefully, the Martians will abduct me and bring me back in a few years when the world gets rid of the Covid-19 pandemic and returns to normal.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia