Rebuilding Fund not enough

The DA in Gauteng notes the launch of the Gauteng Rebuilding Fund by the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller.

The fund, valued at R100m, is a step in the right direction even though it is less than the R250m the DA initially asked for.

This money will go a long way to assist small businesses affected by the recent unrest in the province to rebuild their business as quickly as possible.

The DA demands that this fund be administered in a transparent manner so a looting spree similar to the Personal Protective Equipment scandal is avoided.

In addition, it is of utmost importance GEP sources more funds to assist small businesses as the R100m will not be enough to assist the many businesses that were looted and vandalised.

The DA will continue to fight to have more made available to assist small businesses and we will continue to provide oversight on exactly how this R100m has been allocated to ensure that the right businesses are assisted, and the funds are not stolen.

Makashule Gana, MPL, DA Gauteng