Mark Twain is quoted as saying that he has been through some terrible things in life, of which only a few actually happened. Many people think small, don't aim high and are quick to quit.

Don't be discouraged. If you want to succeed in life you must learn to view failure as a healthy and inevitable part of the process of getting to the top. Yes, it may not be our fault for being down, but it is our fault for not getting up.

As Nelson Mandela said: “I never fail or lose. I learn.”

Each of us has a personal calling that is as unique as our fingerprints. So, in order to succeed, you must discover what you like and then find a way to offer it to others. Problems are a blessing in disguise because they open doors we would otherwise not go through.

They are lessons providing instruction with each new challenge. They remind us that no-one is immune to difficulties. They warn us about potential disaster and also help us to grow. Avoid posting your problems on social media. Your personal problems require personal solutions, not social attention.

You must face your problems, don't Facebook them. State your issues, don't status them. Sometimes people with the greatest advice usually have the most problems. They have gone through the fires of time. We often want it so badly that we run it before it begins.

Over-thinking, fantasising, imagining, expecting, worrying, doubting ... just let it naturally evolve. You must stop over-thinking because you can't control everything, just let it be. When life's problems seem overwhelming, just take a look around and see what other people are dealing with. You might just consider yourself very fortunate.

Never complain about your lack of shoes while the likes of Nick Vujicick were born limbless and are soaring high. Life is like a Facebook. People will like your problems and comment, but no-one will solve them because everyone else is too busy updating theirs.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State