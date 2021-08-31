Turn to God, He’ll do the rest

The only solution to gender-based violence is for all South Africans to turn to God and apologise. We have allowed God to be taken out of schools, the judiciary and the government.

People are lawless. They commit sin without remorse and many sins are made into law by this ANC government. In the Bible, there is no verse that says: “A woman is equal to man.” There is no 50/50 between a man and woman.

No, these are the laws of Satan and politicians have voted in favour of the devil. That is why we have high divorce, rape and murder rates in SA. No amount of condemnation will stop gender-based violence in the country.

This is spiritual war. No man comes with bad intention to a woman. It is the woman’s behaviour that changes the intention of a man. In SA, the focus is on teaching men to respect women. Who is teaching women to respect men?

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo