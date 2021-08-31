Cosatu is captured by the ANC

In the past, the name Cosatu used to send a chill down the spines of employers. Then Cosatu was effective. As a matter of fact, it had the best interest of workers at heart. Not anymore.

Today's Cosatu is weak, disoriented and disorganised. It does not know whether it is coming or going. Employees are exploited under its watch. In addition, jobs are lost as if it does not exist.

The biggest labour union in the country is a partner in the tripartite alliance. In other words, it is in an alliance with the ANC and SACP. The alliance was formidable in the past. Now it's benefiting individual members.

That said, the ANC has failed to pay its staff for the past three months. As a result, employees are unable to service their debts, pay policies and savings. They are also at risk of losing their assets such as houses and cars. In simple terms, their future looks bleak.

While this is happening, Cosatu is quiet. It is watching this tragedy unfold from a distance. It is not even engaging the ANC on the matter. Whose interests is the labour federation serving?

It is clear from the above that Cosatu is captured by the governing party. It has lost its identity and independence. Not only that, it has become irrelevant.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City