Voters must search for alternatives

By Reader Letter - 30 August 2021 - 07:00
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

It is rather disgusting that the so-called movement of the people is failing its own employees with regard to employee benefits and pay.

Clearly this shows that there can never be service delivery to citizens of this country until it sorts out its mess. This shows the lack of empathy for employees whose families suffer because of unpaid salaries. Is it difficult for all the cadres, starting with the president, to donate at least part of their earnings to help fund the salaries and other benefits of the employees?

After all, they are beneficiaries of patronage, corruption and other social ills. How do they expect employees to assist with the administration of the movement when they don’t get paid? South Africans need to wake up and take the decisions regarding governance as the current system of the movement is not working by voting for other alternatives.

Lucas Mogashoa, Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni

3 weeks ago

