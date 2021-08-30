Happiness is about loving what you have

Happiness is not the amount of money you have in your bank account. It is the people in your life that help you create wonderful memories. Whatever you decide to do, make sure it always makes you happy.

Never search your happiness in others, it will make you feel alone. Search it in yourself and you will feel happy even when you are left alone. You don't need too many people in order to be happy ... just a handful real ones who appreciate you for who you are.

Happiness is not about getting what you want all the time. It is about loving what you have and being grateful for it. You can never be really happy if you keep holding to those bad memories which make you sad. Real happiness is cheap enough yet how dearly we pay for its counterfeit.

Happiness is not fulfilling every pleasure or getting every outcome you desire. It is being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind that is not constantly craving for more. It is the inner peace that comes with embracing change.

You must be happy, not because everything is good, but because you can see the good in everything. Real happiness requires less than you think. It is waking up and realising that you don't have to impress anybody but yourself. The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are, and not who people think you are.

If you keep your heart free from hate and your mind free from worry. If you live a simple life and expect little but give much. If you trust in God and fill your life with love. If you forget about yourself and think of others' needs. If you remember to thank God for all your blessings irrespective of how minute they are.

If you continue doing all you can for people with no thought of personal gain, then happiness is bound to follow you wherever you go. Happiness doesn't depend on who you are or on what you possess. It solely depends on what you think. Real happiness lies within you!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron