US invasions doomed to failure

History has a habit of catching up with you. The repeated invasions of the US and its allies in countries of which they have little understanding, have consequences.

The key mistake has been to endeavour to enforce their beliefs and lifestyles. That is exactly what colonial powers also tried to do. Their methods were driven by military and economic power.

As in Africa, the social fibre of societies has been destroyed, without putting viable stuctures in its place that are accepted by the communities. And, like in Africa, foreign powers withdrew under pressure, with predictable consequences.

The event of 9/11 already manifested the anger and hatred towards the US actions and invasions. China will be one of the winners coming out of this human tragedy that is now unfolding.

They do not have a history of colonialism or interference in the internal affairs of other countries. They are already reaching out to the new power in Afghanistan.

Countries in the region will suffer the consequences of the unfolding human tragedy for a long time. Countries in Europe, who traditionally took in large numbers of refugees, have reached a point of saturation.

In the new landscape that will painfully develop from the ashes, America’s already diminishing role and reputation on the world scene will largely be absent.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria