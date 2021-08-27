Letters

Sex education must begin at home

By Reader Letter - 27 August 2021 - 11:57
Why are some disgusting male teachers allowed to seduce and impregnate young schoolgirls, the writer wonders.
Why are some disgusting male teachers allowed to seduce and impregnate young schoolgirls, the writer wonders.
Image: 123RF

More than 23,000 reported teenage pregnancies... some as young as 10 years old. What are parents teaching their children about protecting themselves? Why are some disgusting male teachers allowed to seduce and impregnate young schoolgirls?

Many blame the government but ultimately it is not the government's responsibility. Sex education in schools is clearly not enough but rather children should be conscientised at home about the dangers of entering into sexual activity until they reach an age where they can take responsibility for their actions.

The harshest penalty must be imposed on those male teachers who constantly take advantage of young impressionable minds. They are a disgrace to their profession.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield Benoni

Lack of info and openness are main fuels for teen pregnancy

Through our experience, we have witnessed that teen pregnancies between developed and underdeveloped schools are different.
Opinion
1 day ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Left holding the baby

While the high rate of teenage pregnancies is not a new phenomenon in our country, we must resist the temptation to view this crisis as simply one in ...
News
1 week ago

No quick fix to teen pregnancy

At least 934 babies were born to girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while more than 19,000 were delivered by those between the ages of 15 and 19.
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference