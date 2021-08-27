Sex education must begin at home

More than 23,000 reported teenage pregnancies... some as young as 10 years old. What are parents teaching their children about protecting themselves? Why are some disgusting male teachers allowed to seduce and impregnate young schoolgirls?

Many blame the government but ultimately it is not the government's responsibility. Sex education in schools is clearly not enough but rather children should be conscientised at home about the dangers of entering into sexual activity until they reach an age where they can take responsibility for their actions.

The harshest penalty must be imposed on those male teachers who constantly take advantage of young impressionable minds. They are a disgrace to their profession.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield Benoni